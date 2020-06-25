The Dixie Chicks will now be called, the Chicks

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Emily Robison, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire of the Dixie Chicks perform at the opening of the new NOKIA Theatre on October 18, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

The Dixie Chicks, a popular country band, announced the news on their website Thursday, with the caption “We want to meet this moment.”

Dixie is a term related to Southern states in the U.S. The term may have come from the Mason and Dixon Line, a boundary between Pennsylvania and Maryland that separated slave and free states, according to History.com. Southern states then became known as Dixieland.

The news follows Lady Antebellum’s recent decision to change their name to Lady A, citing the word’s association to slavery.

The Chicks have updated their social media handles and also released a new music video for their song, “March,” along with their new name.

The song, off their upcoming album Gaslighter, is a tribute to protests for equality and social issues over the past decades.

“March, march to my own drum/ Hey, hey, I’m an army of one,” the women sing.

This will be the Chicks’ first album in nearly 14 years and will be available July 17.

The group first announced that they were working on an album last summer. “Taking the Long Way,” their last album, won a Grammy for album of the year in 2007.