“The Elders” announces guitarist Steve Phillip dies from COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Steve Phillips a guitarist for “The Elders”, a six-piece Irish American folk rock band that formed in Kansas City, has died due to COVID-19.

The band made the announcement through a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon.

“Steve had been battling Pulmonary Fibrosis for quite a while and a recent bout of COVID-19 was finally too much for him to handle. He passed away in the loving arms of his beautiful wife, children and grandchildren,” said the post. “Your prayers for his family and all those close to him are welcomed and appreciated. We are all broken-hearted.”

Since forming in 1998, The Elders have released six studio albums, four live albums, one compilation album and three DVDs.

The band’s last DVD was the Emmy-nominated “Going to Arklow” and the band is inducted in the Kansas City Music Hall of Fame.

Ian Byrne, Steve Phillips, Norm Dahlor, Brent Hoad, Kian Byrne, and Dianna Ladio are the six members of the band.