The fall migration of the monarch butterfly is a great time to learn more about them

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When the temperatures begin to cool down and we are having thoughts of pumpkin spice latte’s, be sure to be on the lookout for the monarch butterfly migration.

Autumn brings streams of monarch butterflies headed for warmer temperatures through western Missouri.

This gives folks a perfect time to get to know the orange and black beauties as they land on flowers or warm up in the fall sun. To help them learn more the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Burr oak Woods Nature Center will host a free online virtual program about monarchs from 1 to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

The program will teach participants how to utilize citizen science to help track the monarch population’s fall migration to their wintering grounds in the mountain pine forests of Mexico. They will also learn how to catch and carefully handle monarchs, how to apply small paper tags to the wings, and how to enter tag number in a data base. People find a monarch with a tag can report it to the online database. The information will be used to track monarch movements and population trends.

The monarch population has declined due to loss of habitat in North America and in Mexico. One-way people can help is with small landscape plantings of native plants, such as purple cornflowers or native asters where the adults gather nectar, or milkweed where the larvae feed and grow.

To register for this program, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZBe.

MDC’s staff at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center will offer a free online virtual program about the fall monarch butterfly migration on Sept. 2. People can learn how to tag butterflies to help scientists track their movements. Missouri Department of Conservation photos