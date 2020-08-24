The first day of school this year is met with mixed emotions from parents

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — In-person classes start Monday for students in the Independence School District. Some parents are on board, while others are not happy the plan goes against the Jackson Co. Department of Health’s back to school recommendations.

Shawn Johnson spent Sunday prepping for her son’s drastically delayed graduation party as her two daughters prepare for in-person learning Monday at William Chrisman High School.

“I’m nervous but they need it,” Johnson said. “I mean they haven’t been in school for six months. They need the interaction with their peers.”

The Independence School District offered families the choice between in-person and remote learning. For those who opted for in-person education, high school and middle school students will have a split-hybrid schedule.

One week on site, the next at home to reduce school capacity. Those students will be divided into Group A and Group B and will switch off.

Johnson wished they were in the classroom full-time. She is worried about distractions at home.

“It’s going to be a struggle with two of them in school at home with my older son there all day also,” Johnson said, “and I’ll be at work.”

Elementary students wanting to come back will be in-person every day.

“Let’s face it, I mean, they’re a bit of a germ donkey,” IPS Parent Chris Meller said about kids.

Meller is nervous about his daughter swinging into first grade so soon, as more Coronavirus cases among children pop up.

“I think maybe we ought to hold off just a little bit longer,” Meller said, “and maybe you know do a bit more of online learning.”

On Friday, the Jackson Co. Health Dept. released its recommendation for back to school plans. Health officials urge districts to delay the start of school until after Labor Day.

They also want schools to utilize remote learning instead of in-person. These guidelines are based on the latest COVID-19 case data.

“I know the school districts are doing what they need and have to do that’s why we’re doing hybrid,” Johnson said.

Although most students in the district will physically be in the classroom, Ambrosia Holt’s girls are learning online this school year.

She said remote learning at the end of last year worked well for their family.

“We get to use a computer and we get to use our own now,” Holt’s 7-year-old daughter said.

Holt decided in-person classes were not worth the risk. She also has the means to keep them home, unlike other parents.

“The waivers and stuff we had to sign, as far as the risk that it takes to put our kids in school, I wasn’t going to take that risk,” Holt said.

The Superintendent said he’s confident in their protocols after a zero-transmission session of summer school. “

“They learn better in class,” Johnson said. “There’s not as many distractions as if they were at home.”

Johnson’s daughters are in band. She said they will not have competitions, but believes extra-curricular activities are crucial to their high school experience.

“Band’s good for them,” Johnson said. “It teaches them teamwork.”

As of now, the show will go on for athletes, too.

Practice out here on the Bears football field will continue with safety precaution in place as usual.

Their first game, along with several other schools in the district, is this Friday.