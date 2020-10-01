‘The Irish Fest and the Elders grew up together’: Event director mourns loss of guitarist Steve Phillips

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Steve Phillips a guitarist for “The Elders”, a six-piece Celtic Rock band that formed in Kansas City died Wednesday due Pulmonary Fibrosis and COVID-19.

The band made the announcement through a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon.

“Steve had been battling Pulmonary Fibrosis for quite a while and a recent bout of COVID-19 was finally too much for him to handle. He passed away in the loving arms of his beautiful wife, children and grandchildren,” said the post. “Your prayers for his family and all those close to him are welcomed and appreciated. We are all broken-hearted.”

Since forming in 1998, The Elders have released six studio albums, four live albums, one compilation album and three DVDs and thrilled fans with their style of Celtic folk rock.

And from the beginning there was Steve Phillips, who provided vocals played guitar and the mandolin for the Elders.

“He was the modest one he’d usually be the one in the back, but somehow that smile still broadcast to the front.” Keli O’Neill Wenzel said.

She got to know Phillips through Kansas City Irish Fest, serving as the event’s executive director. It’s a celebration of Irish culture and heritage that started in 2003 and now brings in nearly 100,000 people annually. Crowds she said would have never grown that large without the Elders as annual headliners.

“So many people from Grandma to little kids can listen to it together. The Elders really propelled that because of the energy they provided on the stage,” O’Neill Wenzel said.

Wednesday she had to break the news of Phillips passing to Irish Fest leaders around the globe as bands they’d shared the stage expressed their condolences.

“Fare thee well Steve, we’ll dance your memory all of our days,” fellow band Enter the Haggis posted.

“They had a huge following in many cities with the Irish Festival circuit so it was a big blow not just to Kansas City but all over,” O’Neill Wenzel said.

The Elders officially retired from Irish Fest in 2018 to spend more time with family.

“Steve was a wonderful human and a talented one. To know that he isn’t going to be with us anymore it was shocking,” she said

Norm Dahlor, The Elders bass and banjo player, issued a statement saying:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our brother, friend, and family member. We have heard from fans from all around the world that are feeling not only their own sorrow but ours as well.

We’d like to ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. We traveled the world together playing our music. We will forever miss him.”

The band’s last DVD was the Emmy-nominated “Going to Arklow” and the band is inducted in the Kansas Music Hall of Fame.

Ian Byrne, Steve Phillips, Norm Dahlor, Brent Hoad, Kian Byrne, and Dianna Ladio are the six members of the band.

Phillips was a member of a three-piece bar band formed in 1983 called, “Steve, Bob and Rich.” Signing a contract with Mercury/Polygram records, they added a drummer and became “The Rainmakers” which garnered critical acclaim. The Rainmakers toured the United States and Europe and saw their videos play on MTV Europe.