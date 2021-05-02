The Islamic community is remembering two brothers they called rising stars

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 16-year-old Abdulwahid Abdulaziz and 14-year-old Abdirahman Abdulaziz were killed outside of their Kansas City home Friday night.

Family and friends of the two said they were serious about their faith.



FOX4 received a video of their last prayers at the Somali Center of Kansas City.



At the age of 16 Abdulwahid was leading prayers. That’s something his friend told FOX4 was uncommon for kids their age because it takes a lot of time to learn the Quran word by word.



His younger brother, Abdirahman, was following behind his footsteps and learning to lead prayers for the first time this week.



Friends said he was practicing for months.



Now he’ll never be able to lead prayers because he and his brother were shot and killed outside of their home Friday night.



Kansas City Police said it all started with a domestic incident, but family and friends of the brothers said a family member is to blame.



Saturday the suspect, 25-year-old Hanad Abdiaziz was shot to death by a KCPD officer.



Missouri Highway Patrol said KCPD were looking to arrest him for the brother’s murders.



Troopers said an officer shot Abidiaziz when he pointed a rifle at them.



Friends of the brothers told us they are happy the family doesn’t have to worry about the killer being out there, but that will never bring the brother’s back or help their pain