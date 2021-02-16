‘The last words I heard were I love you’: Families speak out after 2 dads killed in Parkville over firewood

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Parkville police Tuesday released the names of the victims of Wednesday’s shooting as 44-year-old Jonathan Lutz and 34-year-old Kalob Lawson.

Lutz’ wife and Lawson’s fiancée said they were selling firewood to provide for their families when this happened.

Lutz’s wife, Bobbie Dority, said Lutz was a father of two, and they have another one on the way.

“I got the phone call saying he was on his way back, but he didn’t give me any details that the guy was following them or anything,” Dority said. “The last words I heard were, ‘I love you,’ and that was it.”

Wednesday, the Parkville Police Department said Lutz and Lawson were selling firewood in an unincorporated part of Platte County on N.W. Hidden Valley Road.

Officers said the two men and a teen who was with them left the area in a truck and trailer with the firewood, but were followed by a car.

They pulled over on 9 Highway near Coffey Road. That’s when police say the man driving the car got out and shot both of them.

Officers said the teen inside the truck was not hurt.

“The guy thought Kalob shorted them [on firewood],” Dority said. “Instead of working it out with them two — because I know Kalob and Jon, they would’ve worked it out — instead he decided to pull the gun out on them.”

Lawson leaves behind three children. He and his fiancé, Kimberly Rankin, are from Kansas City, but had recently moved to Kimberling City, Missouri.

“He was a loving father, hard worker,” Rankin said. “He wanted to give his kids the best life he could.”

These two families are devastated and desperate for answers.

“We’re trying to fight for justice and find out why he had to shoot two people with kids,” Dority said.

Officers said the shooter left the scene, but later called police and confessed. They said his name is not being released as he has not yet been formally charged.

Lawson’s family asked FOX4 to share this GoFundMe page for funeral expenses.