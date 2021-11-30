‘The Magic Tree’ returns to Lee’s Summit for the holiday season

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — With the return of the holiday season, comes the return of another holiday tradition in Lee’s Summit with “The Magic Tree.”

Families come from all over to view the shining lights.

“It’s magic, it’s magical. We’ve got tots of boys and girls and bring them out here and they go wild,” said Connie Thompkins, who visits the tree yearly.

“I didn’t know this was here, we turned off to go to Christmas in the Park, cause we’ve never been and saw this. We found a way to get over to it. It’s really nice. My tree is not going to look anything like this,” said Beverly Ridel.

But it’s more than a beautiful sight to see and photo opportunity, The Magic Tree will, once again, benefit Operation Toy Soldier.

Visitors are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the charity. Officials from Operation Toy Soldier will then give out toys to families of local deployed and non-deployed military personnel.

Located at the future home of Paragon Star development, you can find The Magic Tree at the intersection of View High Drive and Interstate 470 in Lee’s Summit.

The tree will remain lit through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.