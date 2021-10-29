The magic will return to Swope Park this winter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Winter Magic will return to Swope Park next week.

Organizers said the show features the longest animated light tunnel in the state of Missouri. The drive-thru holiday lights show is made possible by the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department and Jolt Lighting.

Visitors will enjoy thousands of lights along the mile-long route. Vehicles enter at 8400 Blue River Rd., and drive to Oakwood Drive in Swope Park. The price to take in the lights is $20-$25 a carload. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

This year you can also download an App called Jack Frost’s Winter Blast. KC Parks says it contains an augmented reality game for kids which they can play during and after the light show. Santa also plans to take a break from the North Pole and make appearances at Winter Magic on Saturdays in December.

There will also be food and drinks available for purchase.

A percentage of proceeds from the entry price will benefit KC Parks improvement projects.