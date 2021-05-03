The majority of Kansas City’s fountains won’t be turned on for Tuesday’s Fountain Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City will celebrate Fountain Day May 4th, 2021, but it will be a smaller celebration than it’s been in past years.

As FOX 4 reported in April, The Parks and Rec department has funding to operate just seven of the city’s 48 fountains this summer.

The Parks Board said it requested funding from the American Rescue Plan to restore more than $6 million in lost revenue over the past year. At this point, the City Manager has recommended the request to the City Council, but it hasn’t yet been approved.

The department said if it receives additional funding, the money will be used to restore services like aquatics operations. It also plans to turn on more fountains.

Last month, the Parks and Rec Department said it wasn’t sure that there would be money to run any of the fountains.

These are the seven fountains that will be turned on for the season at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Delbert Haff Fountain near Swope Park

Mill Creek Park Fountain

Firefighters Memorial Fountain

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fountain

The Children’s Fountain off Burlington Street

The Seahorse Fountain at City Hall

Fountain Day usually happens in mid-April, but was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.