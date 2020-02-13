The Masked Singer announces summer 2020 tour with stop in Kansas City

America’s favorite guessing game is going on the road!

The Masked Singer has announced a nationwide tour this summer with a stop at Kansas City’s Uptown Theater.

The wildly popular singing competition, which airs 7 p.m. Wednesday’s on FOX4, is hitting the road beginning May 28 in Detroit.

According to the website, audiences can expect to see their favorite characters from the show as well as two celebrity hosts that appeared as masked singers on the show.

A local celebrity in each city will also participate.

It’s not a contest between multiple characters, but one celebrity will sing and be unmasked in each city.

The Masked Singer Tour comes to Kansas City July 12 at 7:30 p.m.

You can buy tickets and learn more here.