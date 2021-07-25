MCDONALD COUNTY — The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three escaped inmates.

The sheriff’s office says around 5 P.M. Saturday the three inmates attacked and overtook an on-duty detention officer and escaped.

Authorities are searching for 49-year-old, David Molina, 27-year-old, Carmelo Miguel Burgos and 23-year-old Shun’Tavion Ladarris Thomas.

All three are facing murder charges.

Authorities say Molina and Thomas were last seen wearing orange and white striped pants and a white shirt.

Burgos was wearing orange and white stripe pants and no shirt.

Authorities say all three suspects are considered dangerous and they do not want the public to apprehend them.

If you see them call the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at 417-223-4319.