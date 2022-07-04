A juicy beef brisket, fresh off the smoker, being sliced on a board on the counter, for a weekend dinner at the cottage. part of series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cookouts on the Fourth of July are almost as common as fireworks.

Whether it’s a community potluck or a family gathering, you can bet there are certain dishes that will always show up on the table.

But, those favorites depend on where you live.

Time2play.com, an online gambling resource, said it analyzed Google search trends for more than 100 July 4th foods in the weeks leading up to the holiday last year.

According to people searching in Missouri, the Fourth of July favorite is potato salad. It’s also the most commonly asked for side with people in nine other states, according to the analysis.

In Kansas, it’s all about what Kansas City does best. Kansans want to see (and eat) smoked brisket during their Fourth of July fun.

No surprise, but Texas also Googled smoked brisket more than any other Fourth of July dish leading up to the holiday. Louisiana decided to do it a little differently and smoke ribs for their cookouts.

Other popular dishes for the Fourth of July across the U.S. include baked beans, deviled eggs, macaroni salad, grilled corn, and red, white and blue fruit pizza.

When it comes to the least common options, Mississippi is the only state asking for fried chicken, and people living in Maine want roasted potatoes at their July picnics.

