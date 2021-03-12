‘The Museum of Mahomes:’ KC quarterback launches NFT

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes picked up a new hobby during the offseason.

He jumped into the non-fungible token, or NFT, game and launched “The Museum of Mahomes.” During an interview with The Exchange on CNBC Friday morning, The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback says he thinks NFTs will be the future of digital art, sports memorabilia, and more.

“As I’ve started to see more and more things come out with the NFT’s and seeing how they, the digital way, the way the world’s going to collect memorabilia and have another asset, it was kind of a no-brainer for me to get involved as quickly as possible,” Mahomes said during the interview.

From the #NFL to NFTs: superstar quarterback @PatrickMahomes is launching "The Museum of Mahomes" on March 17. Six art pieces are up for auction and part of the proceeds will go to his foundation called 15 and the Mahomies & the Boys & Girls Clubs in Missouri. pic.twitter.com/nCPI7J8woa — The Exchange (@CNBCTheExchange) March 12, 2021

“I’m looking to break boundaries and make history on and off the field,” Mahomes said on CNBC. “That’s the great thing about being an athlete these days, you have so many outlets and opportunities to expand your brand and make an impact.”

Making an impact is exactly what he plans to do with “The Museum of Mahomes.” It will hold its first digital art auction featuring six pieces of digital art created by London-based Impossible Brief. They will drop on MakersPlace on March 17 at 5:30 p.m. CT. Each piece will range in price from $2,500 to $15,000.

Mahomes says a portion of the proceeds will benefit his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, as well as 40 different Boys & Girls Clubs in Kansas and Missouri. Mahomes said he also plans to use some of the proceeds to finish building Martin Luther King Park in Kansas City, Mo.

NFT’s are so new, no one really understands what their future holds. It’s also a concept that’s difficult for many people to understand. Basically an NFT is anything digital that is an original. It’s unique. It can be an animated map, video artwork, music, a movie, even video of spectacular play from your favorite athlete.

NFTs are supported by cryptocurrency, According to Yahoo! News, “blockchain technology allows these items to be publicly authenticated, serving as a digital signature to certify who owns it and that it is an original work.”

It’s valuable because of who’s behind it.

For example, a fan would pay to own a highlight of Mahomes playing because it involves a favorite player and they’d be guaranteed to be the only person on the planet to own that specific highlight.

Mahomes says that’s just one way NFT’s are so special.

“The Chiefs Kingdom and the fan base that we have, they’re so supportive of me and we just want do to whatever we can to find another asset for them to venture off and find another way to connect to me and for me to connect to them,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes said he plans on having at least one of his own NFTs.