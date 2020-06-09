The next big thing coming to life for restaurants: ghost kitchens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ghost kitchens are expected to be the next big player in the restaurant industry, especially with soaring consumer demand for third-party delivery services, the Kansas City Business Journal reported.

Third-party delivery is projected to be a $70 billion industry by 2022, and by 2025, that number is expected to reach $250 billion, said Cary Taylor, a former restaurant owner who’s now director of restaurant services at Kansas City-based boutique commercial real estate agency Crossroads Retail Group.

What is a ghost kitchen? It’s akin to a food hall, but it focuses solely on delivery and offers no dine-in service. It consists of multiple small kitchens featuring a variety of cuisines. Taylor stressed that it’s not a rogue kitchen and must adhere to the same sanitation regulations as a traditional brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Kansas City has at least one ghost kitchen: ClusterTruck, an Indianapolis-based food delivery company that opened a 2,500-square-foot River Market location in late 2017.

Demand for food delivery has recently soared as the coronavirus pandemic temporarily shuttered dine-in options. Delivery services like Instacart, which drops off groceries, or GoPuff, which enables delivery for many retail and restaurant items, have reported rapid hiring increases.