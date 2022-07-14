southern soul food with fried chicken and collard greens shot with selective focus on wooden table

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new list could help you create a delicious food tour of the U.S.

Food & Wine posed the question: If you had time to eat one food in every state, what would it be? From its research, the magazine published a round-up of that one thing you have to try, treats you can’t miss.

Missouri’s must-have dish will come as no surprise: barbecue.

But more specifically, Food & Wine insists you try barbecued burnt ends, and it seems editors are big fans of Kansas City.

“There’s still nothing quite like your first burnt ends sandwich, an unholy mess of bark and meat and sauce,” the magazine writes.

While Food & Wine says Kansas City’s attention has been divided among many restaurants, the list highlights three legendary barbecue spots it considers essential: Arthur Bryant’s, Gates Bar-B-Q and LC’s Bar-B-Q.

Various forms of barbecue were also the top pick in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas.

But across the state line in Kansas, barbecue apparently doesn’t reign supreme as a must-try.

Instead, Food & Wine insists you head to Crawford County, in southeast Kansas, to try some famous fried chicken.

The list touts two Pittsburg restaurants, located within walking distance of each other, called Chicken Annie and Chicken Mary where they serve “big plates of dusted and crusted chicken, served with classic sides like German potato salad and cut green beans.”

But it’s not just these two restaurants that are passionate about poultry. There are several other fried chicken eateries throughout southeast Kansas, too.

Fried chicken is so popular in the region, it’s even been featured on Travel Channel’s Food Wars and BBC Travel and is the inspiration for a novel called “The Chicken Sisters.”

Tennessee also got a nod for its chicken, but in this Southern state, they prefer it hot.

See the full list from Food & Wine with every state’s must-have dish here.

