The Paseo street signs back in place starting this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Work is underway to restore The Paseo street signs after they were temporarily replaced by signs reading "Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard."

In November, a vote reversed a city council action to change the name of the historic street after an emotional battle over street's title. The vote was overwhelmingly in favor of The Paseo with a near 2 to 1 margin.

After the reversal, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced on Tuesday a 90-day public comment period for suggestions on how to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Work began at the gate one entrance to Cliff Drive.

Crews will proceed south until they have replaced all the signs.