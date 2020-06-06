The place where George Floyd died might not be what you expect today

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — It has been nearly two weeks since George Floyd took his last breath underneath the knee of a Minneapolis Police officer. His death sparking protests and calls for change nationwide.

Floyd’s death took place at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue. Many now call the intersection sacred ground, people continuing to come out to pay their respects.

However, the site is not a place of overwhelming sadness. It’s more of a party atmosphere.

Music and the smells of grilling fill the air. Flowers and handwritten notes calling for justice and change adorn the sidewalk and street.

Many businesses across Minneapolis are still boarded up, but artists have been using the plywood as a canvas to call for change and to pay respects to George Floyd.

The same is true across the Twin Cities into neighboring Saint Paul.