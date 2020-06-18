The roar of the crowd will be back this weekend at Talladega

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 14: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Dent Wizard Ford, races during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 14, 2019 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Fans will be welcomed back to the track this weekend at Talladega. NASCAR announced a plan last week to introduce fans to race events, including the Geico 500 NASCAR Cup race at Talladega.

Th modified event procedures, protocols and the number of fans allowed have been finalized, with guidance from public health officials, medical experts, state and federal officials. In order to adhere to local social distancing guidelines, the number of fans will be limited to 5,000. Those fans will be limited to the front stretch grandstand. There will also be limited motorhome/5th wheel camping spots available outside the track along the Alabama Gang Superstretch.

“Our front stretch grandstands and towers are massive, measuring an incredible eight tenths of a mile long,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “That provides us ample room to be able to welcome race fans back with plenty of safe distancing between guests. NASCAR and the track staff will continue to work with health and government officials and be ready to provide a safe experience for the NASCAR fans in attendance.”

The offer is open exclusively on a first-come, first served basis to fans who purchased tickets or reserved camping for the originally scheduled GEICO 500 on April 26 and live within 150 miles of the track. The geographical limitations are being implemented to limit travel and reduce risk.