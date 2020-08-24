The search for an 11-year-old drowning victim continued on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Emergency crews continue searching the Kansas River to find an 11-year-old girl. Starting around 10 a.m., the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department sent out boats hoping to find Rebecca Van Sui Par Song.

The girl’s family is heartbroken and hopes she will be recovered soon. Her cousin, Dawt Uk, stood vigil over the site where she went in the water Saturday afternoon, and was back all day on Sunday.

“I will miss you I am hoping that I will see your face again,” Uk said.

Assistant Fire Chief, Scott Hawley, says Rebecca and her family were spending time along a secluded stretch of land near the river. Their ball went into the water, and Rebecca went into get it. Hawley says the undertow pulled the girl under, and two of her relatives had to be rescued as they frantically tried to save her life.

“At that point she was sucked under the water by the current and other family members went in to rescue her but were unable to do so,” Hawley said.

Two of Rebecca’s family members were rescued by a fisherman, and taken to the hospital, but Rebecca was gone.

“I was surprised and shocked,” Uk said. “I don’t know what to do. The only thing I can do is to pray for them.”



Into the night on Saturday and all-day Sunday crews searched for Rebecca – turning up nothing. The Burmese community coming out to hold a vigil for her.

“It’s a very loving community, and it’s a very supportive community. They pray for us. They pray with us. They mourn for us.” Said Uk.

Song was young, but her uncle says she was strong in her faith. Her favorite hobby was to sing.

“She liked dancing and she liked singing as well,” Uk said. “Recently she recorded a new song. We tried to produce for her, but now we will never produce.”



Her cousin knows she is gone, but hopes they can find her, and she can be at peace.

“I love you. I care about you. I will miss your voice,” Uk said. “I will miss you in my heart, and when you come to my house and you sing a song for me, and dance for me. Play with my kids.”

Hawley says there is nowhere in the Kansas River that is safe to walk in. They will need to reassess where the search goes from here.