The secret’s out: Kansas City’s ‘Van Gogh Alive!’ location revealed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starlight announced Thursday morning it would be the venue to host the Van Gogh Alive! experience later this year.

The experience announced it would stop in Kansas City this fall, but the location of the event was secret until now.

It’s described as a large-scale, immersive multi-sensory arts and entertainment experience, that people can literally get into.

“There’s two selfie opportunities that are amazing,” Julián Zugazagoitia, Director and CEO of The Nelson-Atkins Museum, said. “One is the resconstitution, but with the optics effects, that you feel and see his bedroom.”

The other selfie experience will immerse you inside one of Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ series.

There is also a place where you can channel your inner Van Gogh and paint your own masterpiece.

The display has already stopped in more than 70-cities around the world.

“You really are exported into a world of wonder.” Zugazagoitia said. “This is not like a normal museum experience. You walk into a space that is gonna be projected and in enormous size and detail, the works of art.”

The exhibit also shows how Van Gogh grew as an artist, but also struggled with mental health during his life.

The experience, presented by Starlight and The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, will be digitally displayed in Starlight’s massive, 10-story, Applause Club. The art museum hopes you’ll visit to see Van Gogh’s work in it’s original form either before or after the experience.

‘Van Gogh Alive!’ begins October 23, 2021. It will be in Kansas City through the end of the year. Tickets go on sale June 1, 2021, and are only available through Starlight’s website or Starlight’s box office. Discounts will be available for Starlight season ticketholders and members of The Nelson-Atkins Museum.

The experience is ADA accessible and organizers said other safety precautions will also be taken.

