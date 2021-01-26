The shift in COVID-19 vaccination distribution that ‘will be a game changer’

81-year-old Gisela Rojek receives a Pfizer-BioNTech Corona vaccination from doctor Michael Sasse at the Cottbus vaccination centre in Cottbus, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. On this day, the two vaccination centres in Potsdam and Cottbus had started their operations. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Frustration continued Tuesday across the state of Kansas as thousands of people waited for a COVID-19 vaccine. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has said the problem is a supply issue.

“There’s one problem with the vaccine and that is there’s just not enough,” Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said.

Norman explained that the state of Kansas gets 1% of the vaccine distributed across the U.S. each week because it has 1% of the country’s population. That equates to around 45,000 doses.

Doctors with the University of Kansas Health System discussed the issue on a call with Norman Tuesday morning. They hope the distribution issue changes when other vaccines receive Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.

“What will really be exciting is if and when we have a bigger supply line, whether it’s through an AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, whatever the next vaccine might be,” Norman said.

There are reports that Johnson & Johnson said it expected to report data on its COVID-19 vaccine early next week. It could receive EUA from the FDA several weeks later.

Health experts said that’s when the vaccination process will ramp up. The KDHE said it’s working to have vaccinators in place when that happens.

“Another real game changer will be community pharmacies,” Norman said. “Yes, CVS and Walgreens have been a pharmacy partner for long-term care. They will also be pharmacy partners for community vaccinations, but other kinds of settings as well.”

Those other locations may include smaller community pharmacies, community centers, and even churches.

“The United Methodist Ministries is working with us to have Methodist churches serve as vaccination clinics,” Norman said. “If we get more vaccine in we can do the mass vaccination clinics.”

The KDHE says it has hundreds of vaccination sites set up and ready to go. They aren’t open because the state doesn’t have enough vaccine to distribute.

