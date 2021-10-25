The White Theater to require vaccination or proof of negative test to attend shows

You may be jubilant after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine — but don’t post your vaccination card on social media sites. (File/Getty)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The White Theater at the J is the latest in the Kansas City area to require people who attend performances to show proof they are fully vaccinated, or have a negative COVID-19 test. The policy will be in place for the entire 2021-2022 season.

The theater said its decision follows those made by many other theaters in the region.

“This policy aligns with what other theatres are doing nationwide, and ensures that we are doing everything possible to protect the health of our audiences, staff, and our volunteer performers,” Keith Wiedenkeller, Direct or Arts + Culture for The J, and Managing Artistic Director of The White Theatre, said.

Masks will also continue to be required for everyone in attendance at The White Theater, unless a guest is actively eating or drinking.

The theater’s full COVID-19 Vaccination Policy is as follows:

All guests, regardless of age, must either be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine OR provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test

“Fully vaccinated” means on the date of the performance a guest is at least 14 days after their second dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine OR at least 14 days after their single dose of an approved single dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Proof of a negative COVID-19 Test can be: A negative COVID-19 PCR test performed by a medical provider within 72 hours of the performance start time. The test results must clearly show the date and time of the test; OR A negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time. The test results must clearly show the date and time of the test.



Shows scheduled for the upcoming season at The White Theatre include, Something Rotten!, The Odd Couple, Memphis, and Matilda, Kinnor Philharmonic, Fabulous Fanny, and more.