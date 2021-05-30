The Young family saw a need and did something to help their community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Somethings growing in the heart of Kansas City’s Ivan Hoe neighborhood

Fresh fruit and vegetables are sprouting right at the corner of 39th Street and Wayne Avenue.

This urban farm was a hobby for the Young family, farmers say it’s now a source for the community.

“The people in this area have limited or no access to quality foods,” Alana Henry, Farmer said.

“So, when we think about how impactful that is or how significant that is for quality of life, I think more people will understand why this is such a big deal.”

Young Family Farm is in a food desert, but this family of farmers are hoping to change that narrative.

“Change just takes one person,” Henry said. “It just takes one person who believes in something and who’s willing to do the work.”

The farm has been around since 2017 and farmers were selling produce at the Farmer’s Market.

The pandemic caused farmers to re-invent their business plan when the shutdown happened.

They moved their produce online and starting next week people can come to the farm and purchase products.

“This is 39th street, AY Young, farmer said. “Like you’re driving down 39th street and you have the opportunity to grab an apple off the tree. Like this is incredible.”

While this is the beginning of a brand-new leaf, farmers said they hope their mission inspires people to eat healthy and strive for change.

“It’s stimulating the local economy and it’s bringing people together,” Young said. “This is showing you anything is possible, and the world needs more of it.”

Opening day is Saturday, June 5th.

The address to Young Family Farm is 3819 Wayne Ave, Kansas City, MO 64109.