Theaters waiting on stimulus SOS cash in on Wonder Woman, Christmas traditions

LIBERTY, Mo. — Movie theaters could get help from the COVID-19 relief bill. Christmas Day they also got a boost as Wonder Woman 1984 opened.

But with it also available on HBO Max, theaters that are open for business around the Kansas City metro weren’t sure if families would break from tradition.

Crystal Powell and her daughter had everything they needed for the movie after purchasing popcorn, Icees and a pretzel from the B&B Theatres in Liberty. But they didn’t head into one of the auditoriums and sit down for the movie.

“We’re actually going to stream the movie at home but we wanted to make sure we got some concessions to support B&B Theatres,” Powell explained.

It’s a new reality theaters face. They’ve adopted universal cinema safe guidelines, but Hollywood is having to find other options with lots of theaters nationwide and around the world still closed.

Christmas, however, was seemingly a good day, unlike any other during the pandemic which has seen theaters yearly revenue slashed by 85 to 90%. Some theaters sold out under that reduced capacity. After all, it’s a Christmas tradition.

“Every year we come to the movies,” Joseph Hurtling said before watching the new release with his family.

“We wanted to go out and get out a little bit, everything is so cooped up. They have real great spacing in the theaters and it’s all reserved, so we felt pretty good,” Brenda Richards said after watching Croods 2 with hers.

Theaters hope the big screen and other features convince people to leave the couch.

“The seats were like moving and stuff with the movie, it was a cool experience. When it squirted water I was like ‘pffft,’” sisters Meredith and Madeline Holloway said after watching WW84 in MX4D.

The $900 billion stimulus includes a $15 billion S.O.S for theaters. Save Our Stages would be split between theaters for live performances and those for movies along with museums.

“In order for to continue to be sustainable and solvent, this relief package is going to be pretty critical for us,” Paul Farnsworth, Director of Marketing for B & B Theatre, said.