‘There’s good people in this world’: Local man goes to great lengths to return lost wallet

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A metro man is amazed and grateful for the lengths another man went to in order to return his lost wallet.

Bobby Dehart stopped at the Phillips 66, near 87th and Raytown Road, on Wednesday to pump gas. Little did he know, he had dropped his wallet on the way into the store.

“I’m freaking out,” Dehart said. “Yeah, I’m not having a good time at all.”

Dehart had recently cashed a paycheck and inside the wallet was $700. However, he wasn’t as concerned with the money as he was his personal information.

“I’m trying to figure out how to get my social security, my license, insurance, all that stuff back,” he recalled.

“I hesitated to pick it up, but something inside said go back and pick it up,” Dominique Coward said.

Coward is a tree trimmer from Lexington, Missouri, and was in the area working when he stopped at the store to get a drink and noticed the wallet on the ground.

“I was determined to return this wallet,” he said.

No one at the store claimed it, so Coward spent the next two hours going to the addresses listed on cards inside the wallet.

He finally ended up at Dehart’s parents’ home in Olathe.

“I wanted to physically give him that wallet so he would know there’s good people in this world,” he said.

Dehart wasn’t at his parent’s home, so Coward left the wallet with Dehart’s mom, never leaving his name.

“I had to thank him, had to shake his hand,” said Dehart when he found out what Coward had done. “I had to know this guy.”

Determined to find the good Samaritan, Dehart went back to the Phillips 66 to get a surveillance image of Coward’s work truck. His sister posted the image on social media, and the internet did what it does best.

“Someone called her and said, ‘I think I know the guy you’re talking about,’” he recalled.

Dehart said Coward’s kindness reminded him that there are still people who follow the Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

“In today’s day and age, you don’t expect that type of reaction out of a problem like that,” he said. “It was decent.”

“The only reward that I want is to continue to do the right things in life,” Coward added.