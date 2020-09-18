‘These are all very concerning in terms of mental health’: Experts blame COVID for new crisis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Americans are stressed out and experts blame the pandemic for pushing them into this new mental health crisis.

This new wave of mental health issues should be considered normal for what people have been going through.

In fact, many have never experienced mental health issues before the pandemic. Many Americans are facing financial instability, job loss, uncertainty for the first time in their lives.

According to a recent study 47% of Americans report having mental stress. A federal emergency hotline has seen a 100% increase in calls and online therapy has increased by 65%.

Annie Bretches, a counselor with Resolve in Prairie Village, says she is seeing quite a few people who’ve never really struggled with mental health before and they’re just needing some additional services to help them cope with the uncertainty of the times.

“We are really looking at what happens with COVID-19 since March we can see really massive upheaval in terms of health concerns so that might be anything including depression anxiety substance use disorders you can even see a rise in suicide rates as well these are all very concerning in terms of mental health right now,” Bretches said.