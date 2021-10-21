These are the highest-earning counties in Missouri: See where the Kansas City area ranks

The 2019 median household income in the U.S. was $68,703, up 6.8% from 2018. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income.

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location.

One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five counties with the highest median household income in the country can all be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia.

These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

#50. Mercer County

– Median household income: $47,298

— 14.7% below state median, 24.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.5%

— #2,405 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.5%

— #590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#49. Maries County

– Median household income: $47,569

— 14.2% below state median, 24.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.0%

— #2,330 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%

— #1,244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#48. Bates County

– Median household income: $47,625

— 14.1% below state median, 24.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

— #1,481 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%

— #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#47. Randolph County

– Median household income: $47,740

— 13.9% below state median, 24.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.2%

— #2,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

— #1,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#46. Gentry County

– Median household income: $47,790

— 13.8% below state median, 24.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.5%

— #2,232 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%

— #972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#45. Jasper County

– Median household income: $48,357

— 12.8% below state median, 23.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.2%

— #2,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

— #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#44. Marion County

– Median household income: $48,784

— 12.0% below state median, 22.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.0%

— #2,322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

— #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#43. Clark County

– Median household income: $48,909

— 11.8% below state median, 22.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.7%

— #2,194 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

— #1,432 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#42. Holt County

– Median household income: $49,524

— 10.7% below state median, 21.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.6%

— #2,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

— #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#41. Stone County

– Median household income: $49,656

— 10.5% below state median, 21.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.0%

— #1,553 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

— #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#40. Caldwell County

– Median household income: $49,839

— 10.1% below state median, 20.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.5%

— #2,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

— #1,704 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#39. Scotland County

– Median household income: $50,085

— 9.7% below state median, 20.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

— #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%

— #952 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#38. Atchison County

– Median household income: $50,236

— 9.4% below state median, 20.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.2%

— #1,919 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

— #1,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#37. Webster County

– Median household income: $50,560

— 8.8% below state median, 19.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.2%

— #1,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

— #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#36. Newton County

– Median household income: $50,813

— 8.4% below state median, 19.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

— #1,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

— #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#35. Carroll County

– Median household income: $50,830

— 8.4% below state median, 19.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

— #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

— #1,773 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#34. Daviess County

– Median household income: $51,679

— 6.8% below state median, 17.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.5%

— #2,405 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

— #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#33. Buchanan County

– Median household income: $51,916

— 6.4% below state median, 17.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

— #1,748 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

— #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#32. Howard County

– Median household income: $52,700

— 5.0% below state median, 16.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.1%

— #1,543 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

— #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#31. Cooper County

– Median household income: $52,735

— 4.9% below state median, 16.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.9%

— #1,976 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

— #1,834 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#30. Camden County

– Median household income: $53,478

— 3.6% below state median, 14.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.7%

— #1,141 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

— #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#29. Pulaski County

– Median household income: $53,492

— 3.6% below state median, 14.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.1%

— #1,734 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

— #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#28. Worth County

– Median household income: $53,580

— 3.4% below state median, 14.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.2%

— #1,919 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

— #805 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#27. Cape Girardeau County

– Median household income: $53,732

— 3.1% below state median, 14.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.0%

— #1,246 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

— #1,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#26. Gasconade County

– Median household income: $54,885

— 1.0% below state median, 12.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

— #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

— #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#25. Jackson County

– Median household income: $55,134

— 0.6% below state median, 12.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.3%

— #910 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

— #1,636 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#24. Johnson County

– Median household income: $55,273

— 0.3% below state median, 12.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.0%

— #1,389 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

— #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#23. Boone County

– Median household income: $55,328

— 0.2% below state median, 12.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.6%

— #783 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

— #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#22. Ralls County

– Median household income: $55,377

— 0.2% below state median, 11.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

— #1,481 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%

— #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#21. Perry County

– Median household income: $55,863

— 0.7% above state median, 11.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.1%

— #1,719 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%

— #2,374 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#20. DeKalb County

– Median household income: $55,918

— 0.8% above state median, 11.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

— #1,883 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

— #1,713 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#19. Callaway County

– Median household income: $56,938

— 2.7% above state median, 9.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.1%

— #1,372 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

— #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#18. Franklin County

– Median household income: $57,214

— 3.2% above state median, 9.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.6%

— #1,007 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%

— #2,605 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#17. Moniteau County

– Median household income: $58,010

— 4.6% above state median, 7.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.5%

— #1,458 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

— #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#16. Lafayette County

– Median household income: $58,766

— 6.0% above state median, 6.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.2%

— #930 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

— #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#15. Andrew County

– Median household income: $58,772

— 6.0% above state median, 6.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 26.1%

— #657 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

— #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#14. Cole County

– Median household income: $60,066

— 8.3% above state median, 4.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.9%

— #755 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%

— #2,374 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#13. Warren County

– Median household income: $60,125

— 8.4% above state median, 4.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 25.7%

— #679 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

— #2,654 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#12. Ste. Genevieve County

– Median household income: $60,129

— 8.4% above state median, 4.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 28.3%

— #494 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

— #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#11. Christian County

– Median household income: $60,645

— 9.3% above state median, 3.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.5%

— #1,023 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%

— #2,624 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#10. Osage County

– Median household income: $61,687

— 11.2% above state median, 1.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.6%

— #1,148 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%

— #2,835 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#9. Ray County

– Median household income: $61,957

— 11.7% above state median, 1.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.9%

— #761 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

— #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#8. Clinton County

– Median household income: $62,701

— 13.1% above state median, 0.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.5%

— #801 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%

— #2,835 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#7. Lincoln County

– Median household income: $64,196

— 15.7% above state median, 2.2% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 26.0%

— #660 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

— #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#6. Jefferson County

– Median household income: $65,454

— 18.0% above state median, 4.2% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 26.8%

— #597 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%

— #2,751 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#5. St. Louis County

– Median household income: $67,420

— 21.6% above state median, 7.3% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 33.0%

— #296 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

— #2,667 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#4. Cass County

– Median household income: $69,433

— 25.2% above state median, 10.5% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 30.5%

— #387 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.9%

— #2,957 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#3. Clay County

– Median household income: $70,510

— 27.1% above state median, 12.2% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 31.7%

— #344 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.8%

— #2,969 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#2. Platte County

– Median household income: $80,393

— 45.0% above state median, 27.9% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 38.2%

— #182 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.8%

— #3,052 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#1. St. Charles County

– Median household income: $84,978

— 53.2% above state median, 35.2% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 40.5%

— #137 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.2%

— #3,102 highest rate among all counties nationwide