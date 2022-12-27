Among the six cities set to be included in the Kansas City Business Journal‘s Public Paychecks series, Bill Ebel, who retired earlier this year as city manager of Overland Park, is one of a select group of local administrators to have earned the most compensation in their municipality.

According to data obtained from the city of Overland Park, his compensation during the most recent fiscal year was $268,292 — 10% higher than the next-highest-paid city employee.

As of January, Overland Park had about 1,180 full-time-equivalent employees, making it the 28th-biggest public-sector employer in the Kansas City area. According to the 2020 Census, the city had a population of 197,238, making it the second-most populous city in Kansas, and the second largest in the metro.

Check out the gallery below to see some of the highest-paid Overland Park employees.

Overland Park has about 6 FTE employees per 1,000 residents.

The top end of the city’s payroll includes about 50 workers whose earnings topped $116,000 during the most recent fiscal year.

