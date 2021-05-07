These are the most expensive homes for sale in Kansas City right now

Buying a home is an investment — and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $295,300 in June 2020, according to the National Association of REALTORS.

To learn more about home values in Kansas City, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the metro, as of April 2021. Properties listed as single family home, condo and townhouse were considered.

Home buyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market itself to taxes and potential resale value.

The housing market grew robust and pricey in the last decade following the 2008 recession, but the market could be slowed by rising interest rates. Such a downturn can be good news for potential home-buyers, as you’re more likely to be able to wager a deal on an otherwise overpriced house.

Then there is the house itself to consider, including what kind of upkeep it requires (and those associated costs). Depreciation affects all homes at an average rate of 3.636% each year, which can be a help come tax season if you use your home for business or rentals — but may cost you later in capital gains taxes when you when you sell.

Meanwhile, land value tends to increase over time depending on several factors including where the house is located and what amenities and homes are nearby. More desirable neighborhoods allow sellers to charge more; the mantra “location, location, location” has never been more relevant.

Keep reading to find out the most expensive homes for sale in Kansas City.

realtor.com

#28. 4502 Summit St, Kansas City

– Price: $1,195,000

– Bedrooms: 2

– Bathrooms: 4

– Read more on realtor.com

realtor.com

#27. 5049 Wornall Ab Rd Units 10 & 11, Kansas City

– Price: $1,200,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 7

– Read more on realtor.com

realtor.com

#26. 1230 W 61st Ter, Kansas City

– Price: $1,275,000

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 9

– Read more on realtor.com

realtor.com

#25. 827 W 54th St, Kansas City

– Price: $1,325,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

– Read more on realtor.com

realtor.com

#24. 5330 Oak St, Kansas City

– Price: $1,350,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

– Read more on realtor.com

realtor.com

#23. 6201 Tracy Ave, Kansas City

– Price: $1,492,500

– Bedrooms: not available

– Bathrooms: not available

– Read more on realtor.com

realtor.com

#22. 5335 Cherry St, Kansas City

– Price: $1,495,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 7

– Read more on realtor.com

realtor.com

#21. 5751 McCoy St, Kansas City

– Price: $1,499,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

– Read more on realtor.com

realtor.com

#20. 6505 State Line Rd, Kansas City

– Price: $1,499,000

– Bedrooms: 8

– Bathrooms: 8

– Read more on realtor.com

realtor.com

#19. 4522 Summit St, Kansas City

– Price: $1,500,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 6

– Read more on realtor.com

realtor.com

#18. 14005 Supreme Ct, Kansas City

– Price: $1,500,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 6

– Read more on realtor.com

realtor.com

#17. 5409 Wyandotte St, Kansas City

– Price: $1,545,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

– Read more on realtor.com

realtor.com

#16. 814 Westover Rd, Kansas City

– Price: $1,649,500

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 5

– Read more on realtor.com

realtor.com

#15. 400 W 49th Ter Apt 2146, Kansas City

– Price: $1,650,000

– Bedrooms: 2

– Bathrooms: 4

– Read more on realtor.com

realtor.com

#14. 433 Ward Pkwy Unit 2E, Kansas City

– Price: $1,750,000

– Bedrooms: 2

– Bathrooms: 3

– Read more on realtor.com

realtor.com

#13. 400 W 49th Ter Apt 2182, Kansas City

– Price: $1,950,000

– Bedrooms: 2

– Bathrooms: 3

– Read more on realtor.com

realtor.com

#12. 824 W 56th St, Kansas City

– Price: $1,995,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

– Read more on realtor.com

realtor.com

#11. 1030 W 53rd Ter, Kansas City

– Price: $2,485,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 7

– Read more on realtor.com

realtor.com

#10. 1039 Westover Rd, Kansas City

– Price: $2,500,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

– Read more on realtor.com

realtor.com

#9. 1010 Brentwood Cir, Kansas City

– Price: $2,595,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 6

– Read more on realtor.com

realtor.com

#8. 5208 Belleview Ave, Kansas City

– Price: $2,790,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

– Read more on realtor.com

realtor.com

#7. 1055 W 56th St, Kansas City

– Price: $2,799,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

– Read more on realtor.com

realtor.com

#6. 711 Ward Pkwy, Kansas City

– Price: $2,950,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 7

– Read more on realtor.com

realtor.com

#5. 4500 NW 108th St, Kansas City

– Price: $3,000,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 2

– Read more on realtor.com

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android

realtor.com

#4. 725 Ward Pkwy, Kansas City

– Price: $3,150,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 7

– Read more on realtor.com

realtor.com

#3. 400 W 49th Ter Units 2094 & 2096, Kansas City

– Price: $3,200,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

– Read more on realtor.com

realtor.com

#2. 1200 W 55th St, Kansas City

– Price: $5,495,000

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 9

– Read more on realtor.com

realtor.com

#1. 1217 W 55th St, Kansas City

– Price: $7,290,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 7

– Read more on realtor.com