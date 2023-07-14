KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The threat of storms Friday evening is causing events to cancel plans across the metro.

Anyone planning to attend an event outdoors should check to make sure it is happening as scheduled.

The following events have already been canceled.

Kansas Events Canceled

Olathe Live Show

Organizers of Olathe Live said it made the difficult decision to cancel Friday’s “The Original Silver Bullet with Goddesses of Rock” show.

Organizers are working to reschedule the show, so if you planned to go, keep an eye on social media for a new date.

Missouri Events Canceled

WeekEnder

Crown Center said it proactively decided to cancel its plans to show “The Addams Family” Friday night. Organizers said the schedule is already full, so the movie will not be rescheduled, but they plan to add it to next summer’s line-up.

Next Friday’s movie is “Black Panther.”