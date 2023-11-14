KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thanksgiving grocery shopping has already started for some. But if someone needs any last-minute items, a few local stores will be open on Thanksgiving day, while others will not.

Sun Fresh will be open until 1 p.m. Thanksgiving afternoon, while all of Hy-Vee’s grocery stores will be closed for the holiday.

But customers who purchase holiday meal packs from Hy-Vee can pick those up curbside from 8-11 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning or schedule a time to pick up their order in-store ahead of the holiday.

“She starts a month early, and she is cooking still getting things ready for rolls up until the night before Thanksgiving,” shopper Gary told FOX4.

“I do because it’s always that last-minute thing because I know I’ve had to run to the store and get it. So it’s that last-minute thing. If the stores open a little later, even partially I definitely think it’s helpful on on Thanksgiving.”

Some local Price Chopper locations will be open for part of the day on Thanksgiving. But you should call your local Price Chopper and check on holiday hours before stopping by.

Walmart has already announced it will be closed on Thanksgiving for the fourth year in a row.

“Thanksgiving is a special day, and we want our store associates to have the chance to spend it with their families and loved ones,” CEO John Furner said. “We have so much to be thankful for, and I’m especially grateful for our associates.”

This year, Walmart will be open regular hours the day before and after Thanksgiving.

Target, ALDI and Costco will also be closed on Thanksgiving, which falls on Nov. 23.