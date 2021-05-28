These local swimming pools are opening across the Kansas City area on Memorial Day weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Schools are out, summer is here and swimming pools are opening up this Memorial Day weekend across the Kansas City metro.

But with lifeguard shortages and some cities still taking COVID-19 restrictions into consideration, not all city pools across the area are opening up. With a

So FOX4 is diving in and working for you to figure out what city pools are actually open this summer and what you need to know before you grab your swimsuit and sunscreen.

Wyandotte County

The Parkwood Pool in Kansas City, Kansas, located at 950 Quindaro Blvd., will not be open this summer.

The Unified Government said it’s disappointed that it was unable to provide this community service.

“Unfortunately, it was very difficult to recruit lifeguards and other key staff when schools were

closed and labor shortages are prevalent across the region,” the U.G. said in a release.

Wyandotte County Parks and Recreation will offer a lifeguard work study program for anyone age 16 or older and plans are in place to offer swim classes.

The U.G. hopes to open Parkwood Pool in summer 2022.

All three of KCK’s spray parks will open starting Memorial Day weekend as well at Eisenhower Park, Pierson Park and Heathwood Park. They’re open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and are accessible to all for free.

Johnson County

Leawood

Leawood’s Aquatic Center opens Saturday, May 29, and its hours are noon to 8 p.m. daily.

However, the pool is open to Leawood residents only, and all season and daily admission must be purchased online. Walk-up registration will not be allowed. Daily admission must be purchased 15 minutes before you plan to enter, and season passes must be purchased before 8 a.m. on the day you plan to visit.

Lenexa

Three weeks of pool openings in Lenexa! Indian Trails Aquatic Center is opening Saturday, May 29. Hours will be noon to 8 p.m. daily through Aug. 1. Then the center will have varying hours.

The city’s Ad Astra Pool will open June 5 from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Finally, the Flat Rock Creek Pool opens June 12, operating noon to 8 p.m. daily.

Lenexa is asking guests to social distance whenever possible and wash their hands regularly. Masks are not allowed when in the pools.

Merriam

Merriam’s outdoor pool is opening on Memorial Day, May 31 from noon to 5 p.m. Then after that, normal hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

The city’s indoor pool at the community center is open throughout the year with various hours.

Mission

The Mission Family Aquatic Center is set to open Saturday, May 29. Hours will be noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Spraygrounds don’t open until later in the summer.

Olathe

The massive Black Bob Bay in Olathe is already open from 12:30-7 p.m. daily. Mill Creek and Oregon Trail pools are opening Saturday, May 29 in Olathe.

Oregon Trail will have limited hours: The pool will only be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday and closed Tuesday through Thursday. Mill Creek Pool will open from 12:30-5 p.m. weekdays and 12:30-7 p.m. on weekends.

Olathe said due to staffing shortages, Frontier Pool will not be opening for the season at this time.

If you’re nervous about the chilly weather, Olathe says never fear! Their pools are heated to 84 degrees.

Overland Park

Stonegate Pool, Young’s Pool and Tomahawk Ride Aquatic Center will be open from noon to 7 p.m. beginning Sunday, May 30. Overland Park said late summer hours might vary, beginning in August, so check the city’s website. Bluejacket and Marty pools are not opening for the 2021 season.

Concession stands won’t be open this year at Overland Park pools, but good news: Guests can bring their own snacks and drinks. No glass or alcohol allowed.

Prairie Village

Prairie Village’s pool complex is set to open Saturday, May 29; operating from noon to 8 p.m. daily.

The city will have a maximum capacity of 400 people at any time. Social distancing is encouraged, and the parks and recreation department says high-touch areas will be sanitized frequently. Find more details about Prairie Village’s pool memberships, rules and more here.

Roeland Park

Roeland Park’s Aquatic Center will open Saturday, May 29, on a modified schedule: The center will only be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The city’s parks and recreation leader said they’ve made progress on hiring lifeguards, but need more staff to open any further.

The 2021 season will be the first year guests can enjoy new equipment at the Aquatic Center. City crews recently completed a $1.6 million Capital Improvement Project at the center.

Find more details on swim team and season passes here.

Shawnee

Shawnee is opening its Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center and Splash Cove on Saturday, May 29, starting at 12:30 p.m. The Soetaert Aquatic Center’s hours will be 12:30-8 p.m. weekdays and 12:30-6 p.m. weekends. Splash Cove will be open 10:30 am to 5 p.m. weekdays and 12:30-6 p.m. weekends.

Both pools will adhere to social distancing guidelines. Masks are encouraged when social distancing isn’t possible on the deck, but masks will not be allowed in the water.

Find details on admission fees and season passes here.

Kansas City

None of Kansas City’s pools are opening over Memorial Day weekend. A parks and recreation spokesperson said they hope to open some by June 5.

However, most of the city’s spraygrounds are on, with hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city plans to release updated information on which pools are opening, hours and more next week. FOX4 will update this story once that information is released.

Jackson County

Blue Springs

The splash pad at Burrus Old Mill Park opens Memorial Day weekend and is open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Grandview

No need to wait! Grandview’s splash parks at the View Community Center and John Anderson Park have already opened for the season. The city said outside temperatures must be 75 degrees or above in order for the splash parks to turn on, though.

The city’s indoor pools are open year-round with various hours.

Independence

Adventure Oasis in Independence has delayed opening day to June 2 due to cold weather and water temperatures.

The park will operate at full capacity this summer, but there’s a limit to the number of people allowed inside. Adventure Oasis has an online occupancy tracker to help keep visitors from showing up when the park is already full.

Lee’s Summit

Summit Waves will open Saturday, May 29.

Masks are no longer required indoors or outdoors and all social distancing capacity restrictions are lifted. However, those who have not been vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a mask in all public settings.

Lee’s Summit Parks and Rec plans to continue monitoring local health orders and adjust as needed.

Clay County

Gladstone

Gladstone said it’s pool is ready and opens Saturday, May 29. Additional information on pool hours, entry fees and more can be found online.

Also at the Gladstone Aquatics Center, the city offers a leisure pool, competition pool and diving pool — all indoors and open throughout the year.

Liberty

Liberty’s outdoor pool at the community center and one of its spraygrounds will open this Memorial Day weekend. Liberty’s indoor pools are already open year-round.

Hours for the city’s outdoor pool are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays (and holidays). Hours change from late August to Labor Day.

The sprayground at Ruth Moore Park will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for free.

City Park’s spray park is undergoing renovations. It will not open until July because of weather-related delays.

The city said it did not have trouble hiring lifeguards like other communities did this summer.

Platte County

Platte City

The Platte County Community Center North, operated by the local YMCA chapter, in Platte City offers indoor lap and leisure pools and is open daily year-round. Find more details here.

Riverside

Dive into Riverside’s municipal swimming pool beginning May 29. The pool will be open through Labor Day. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by someone age 16 or older. All swimmers age 13 and under must pass a swimming test before being allowed to be in the water without adult supervision or a personal floatation device.

Cass County

Belton

Rainy weather delayed Belton’s plans to open its Outdoor Water Park.

The water will not be warm enough to open on May 29 as planned. The city hopes the water is warm enough to open on Tuesday, June 1. If you have a summer pass to the pool, you can use it access the High Blue Wellness Center on Memorial Day weekend only.

Once the Outdoor Water Park opens, it will be open from noon to 7 p.m. daily. The indoor pools at High Blue have varying hours.

Harrisonville

The city’s outdoor pool opens this Memorial Day weekend from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. on weekends.

The Harrisonville Community Center indoor pool is already open if you want to swim indoors. It also offers spray fountains and kids slides.

Find details on admission fees and season passes online.

Pleasant Hill

Pleasant Hill’s public swimming pool will open for the summer starting Saturday, May 29. The pool will be open daily from noon to 5 p.m. Family swim time is from 5:30-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and adult lap swim time is from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Information about pool passes, swimming lessons and other activities are available online.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android