MISSOURI – Working from home became the norm for many throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’re still working from home in Missouri, new research finds that might be a good thing.

The Wall Street Journal recently ranked three Missouri cities among the Top 10 spots for remote workers to live. St. Louis ranked eighth, Joplin ranked second and Springfield, Missouri ranked first.

WSJ ranked cities based on several factors that could benefit remote workers, such as affordability, reliable internet and living-space arrangements. Many of these factors were considered top priorities for a remote-work setting in a poll conducted last year by market research company Ipsos.

For Springfield, the Wall Street Journal praises its cost of living, access to high-speed broadband internet and its downtown entertainment scene.

Click here for Wall Street Journal’s complete rankings.