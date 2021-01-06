‘They could have and should have seen this coming,’ local experts say of Capitol riot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday’s breach of the U.S. Capitol has raised questions about how protesters were able to get inside Congressional offices and chambers.

They’re scenes few thought they’d see play out inside the U.S. Capitol, and it was easy for anyone who watched the chaos at home to second guess security measures and efforts.

“Under those situations where it’s middle of the battle, it’s very difficult and few people understand that,” retired KCPD Maj. John Hamilton said.

Former FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Tabman, who now lives in Overland Park, is one of those who can understand. He remembers one of his first potential clashes as a police officer years ago as he arrived with a superior officer outside Washington D.C.

“I grabbed my nightstick ready to run out there like everybody else, and he says to me, ‘What are you doing? Where are you going?’ and I realized I have no plan,” Tabman said.

Tabman, who also served as a hostage negotiator and now specializes in security consulting, said crisis intervention requires “the 3 Cs,” command, control and communications.

But both he and Hamilton, who now serves as chair of Park University’s Criminal Justice Program, said Capitol Police underestimated protesters and their fervor after leaving the President’s “Stop the Steal” rally.

“They should have had a much stronger barricade. There should have been fellow law enforcement agencies already with them. There should have been a plan so they didn’t penetrate that outer perimeter, but also a plan for what happen if they did,” Tabman said.

“The only problem with it is when you have these plans, there will be a twist or a variant that you just not been able to plan for and when those happen you have to shift to deal with what’s right in front of you,” Hamilton said.

One woman was killed as protesters breached the Capitol, and individual police officers faced crowds in stairways. But it’s a situation experts say could have turned out very differently.

“If I fear for my life or my safety, then I’m authorized to use lethal force. Do you use or don’t you? Will that create more problems because of the crowd or not? It’s a very very difficult thing to do,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton also said he realizes there will be what he calls “valid questions” about why police didn’t act more forcefully like law enforcement did in some social justice protests over the summer.

Tabman believes there should be a joint investigation of Capitol Hill security protocols and Wednesday’s actions along with efforts to prosecute anyone who committed unlawful acts.