‘They got him’: Former tenant shocked by TEH Realty exec’s indictment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former tenant of a now-indicted, alleged slumlord is speaking out about her time renting from TEH Realty.

On Thursday, a federal grand jury indicted Michael Fein, co-owner of TEH Realty, on felony charges of wire and bank fraud.

TEH Realty, which operates multiple low-income housing complexes in Kansas City and across the state, has a horrible reputation.

Kansas City mom Germara Guillory said she once lived in deplorable conditions at Nob Hill Apartments, which were once operated by TEH.

“It was pretty bad,” Guillory said. “You had a lot of units that didn’t have air, didn’t have heating, didn’t have running water. Some of these apartments had bug problems and other problems.”

Nearly 40 Nob Hill families were forced to leave last winter due to unsafe conditions.

But that isn’t the complex that got Fein into trouble with the feds.

Tim Garrison, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, said Fein, “defrauded several financial institutions, illegally enriching himself even as he provided substandard living conditions for his low-income tenants.”

The indictment outlines fraudulent loans allegedly worth a combined $28 million, involving the KC property Green Village Apartments and others in St. Louis and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“I was surprised because I didn’t know anything about any of that,” Guillory said. “That was very shocking, and that’s great they got him.”

Today, Nob Hill is under new management, not affiliated with TEH Realty, but tenants say the damage done by Fein would be hard for any company to overcome.

“I don’t know the best advice to tell him but, ‘Wow,’ that’s all I got,” Guillory said.

FOX4 has made attempts to reach Fein, who is believed to be overseas right now. An attorney for Fein had no comment Friday.