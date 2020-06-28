‘They have buckets all through the building:’ Residents at KCK retirement home frustrated by flooding

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Tenants at a retirement center are frustrated about constant flooding concerns.

The people who live at Cross Lines Retirement Center say they are asking questions, but they are not getting many answers or even help. They say the problem is flooding, which has become common, especially when it rains.

“Every time it rains, it floods. We’re tired of it,” Sharon Richison, who has lived at Cross Lines for a year, said.

According to some tenants, the water is starting to damage their property.

“It’s terrible. The floors are flooding real bad. It’s a wonder someone hasn’t fell and hurt themselves,” Richison said.

She said the early Saturday rain only added to the watery mess.

FOX4 spoke with at least 10 residents living on the fourth through eighth floors who reported excessive flooding in their homes. They said they were using buckets for the leaks and towels to soak up the water. Many said reaching out to management and maintenance gets them nowhere.

“Nothing is taken care of. They don’t have anyone to take care of the property, and this building has really went downhill since I have been here. I don’t see it getting any better,” Richison said. “It’s really a difficult situation here. Something needs to be done.”

FOX4 reached out to Young Management, which manages the site out of Bucyrus, Kansas. They did not respond to our message.

We will update this story if we hear back.