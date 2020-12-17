‘They knew how good they were’: Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president reacts to MLB’s recognition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick has always known how good the players in the league were. Now, their stats will be officially recognized by Major League Baseball.

Wednesday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the league was “correcting a longtime oversight in the game’s history by officially elevating the Negro Leagues to Major League status.”

“They knew how good they were and they knew how good their league was,” Kendrick said.

Kendrick has headed the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in the 18th and Vine Jazz District since 2011. Before that, he became the museum’s first Director of Marketing in 1998. He knew many of the players personally.

“Today, MLB took a significant step in rewriting history, when they basically corrected something that should have been corrected a long time ago, but better late than never,” he said.

The MLB’s decision means that the roughly 3,400 players from the Negro Leagues will have their stats and records become part of Major League Baseball history.

“What it does is it heightens the recognition of the Negro League and baseball history which we believe will drive more people to want to learn more about the Negro Leagues,” Kendrick said.

It’s a play that Kendrick says literally changes American history – and brings awareness to some of the greatest baseball players ever to play the game.

“If Monty Irving, who I got to know extremely well, who had such a meaningful career in the Negro Leagues, but then transitioned into the Major Leagues, if it now raises it’s lifetime batting average to over 300 I have to applaud that.”

Kendrick says it’s a fitting way to end this year’s 100th celebration of the Negro Leagues and it’s a great way to knock 2021 out of the park.

“This gives us great momentum moving into next year where the celebration will now become Negro Leagues 101.”