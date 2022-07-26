KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities in Iowa plan to release new information as soon as autopsies are complete for the three family members murdered in a state park.

A GoFundMe page for the family’s sole survivor, Arlo, 9, had raised more than $234,000 as of Tuesday night.

Arlo’s late-father, Tyler Schmidt, continued his work for TreviPay in Overland Park remotely after the family moved from Lawrence, Kansas to Cedar Falls, Ohio.

His colleagues told FOX4 he was a brilliant software engineer, but an even better friend and father.

Friday morning, investigators say the family was camping in a state park when they say Anthony Sherwin gunned down Tyler, his wife, Sarah Schmidt, and their daughter Lula, 6, in their tent before taking his own life nearby.

Police say only Arlo survived.

“He’s lost his entire world,” said Tyler Schmidt’s colleague of 18 years, Vicky Walworth. “He’s going to live with that that for the rest of his life, so he’s going to need support.”

Colleague David Adiutori says Schmidt was passing his programming knowledge on to Arlo.

“I’m hopeful that he gave him enough to get started so he could carry that through into a career,” Adiutori said. “I hope [I can help].”

As authorities try to get to the bottom of why such a heinous attack- believed to be totally random- could occur, the nation wraps its arms around Arlo.

More than 4400 donors have given to the fundraising page.

“What it tells me more than anything is that Tyler, and Sarah and Lula had more friends and people who cared about them then maybe he let on,” Adiutori said. “They mattered, a lot.”

Sarah Schmidt’s younger brother, Adam Morehouse, said Sarah was born and raised in Kansas City. He said they would frequently come back to visit, especially to ice skate at Crown Center during the holidays and see the lights.

Morehouse said the family’s focus is taking care of Arlo.

“He’s been an amazing, courageous, strong little man who is just an incredible nine-year-old,” Morehouse said.

