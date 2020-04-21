‘They need to do better’: Woman’s mother dies after contracting COVID-19 at KCK rehab center

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Ninety-two patients and 24 staff now have confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Riverbend Post Acute Care Center.

Twenty four patients have died. A family of one of those who passed away believes more should’ve been done early on to stop the spread.

Gee Gee Robertson is grieving the loss of her mom.

“Just a lovely lady, my mom. She was real sweet,” Robertson said.

Geogia Mae Clardy, 89, struggled in her last few weeks alive. Bad bed sores and a broken leg sent her to Providence Medical Center.

“I was like, ‘How in the world did she get a fractured femur?’ She’s wheelchair bound. Nobody wanted to say anything,” Robertson said.

After Georgia Mae got better, she went to Riverbend, where she had lived three years. She returned at the very same time in late March that the Wyandotte County Health Department has said is when the facility’s COVID-19 outbreak began. Roberston said she only found out what was happening when she visited her mom on April 1.

“They brought her down, and I said, ‘Why does she have a mask on?’ They came out and said, ‘Well we have our first confirmed case.’ And my question was, ‘Well why is she down here then? If you have a confirmed case, why is she down here?'” Robertson said.

A few days later, Georgia Mae developed a cough and tested positive for COVID-19. When Gee Gee learned the Wyandotte County Unified Government’s Health Department identified a Riverbend employee, who came to work sick, for sparking a major outbreak of coronavirus, she was furious.

“A lot of the care facilities here don’t even have it because they shut it down. They shut it down. If you knew this person came in like that, why were they allowed into the facility?” Robertson said.

The health department and Riverbend indicate the facility had been taking employee temperatures and asking staff to report symptoms starting March 13. But somehow, the sick worker still had contact with patients without protective gear, allowing the deadly virus to spread.

“The initial individuals who we feel had the virus as employees coming in had probably had close contact with scores of people by then to where we were just behind the curve from the get go. I think the facility was too, unfortunately,” Dr. K. Allen Greiner, chief health officer with the Wyandotte County Unified Government Health Department, said.

Gee Gee’s mom ended up back in the hospital. She died after just one day in the ICU.

“I just feel like these facilities that should be caring for people’s loved ones, they need to do better. They need to be held accountable,” Robertson said.

Riverbend now estimates 90% of infected residents are now medically stable.

Wyandotte County’s now forming a long-term care facility task force to help shape new guidelines for nursing homes, a process Riverbend says it is committed to being involved with, saying in a statement:

“We believe it is important to take what we have learned from our COVID-19 experience at Riverbend, and identify opportunities to enhance infection prevention and control practices generally. In this regard, we have been asked to partner with geriatricians and other professionals in the field to discuss Long Term Care and Post-Acute Care COVID-19 Planning and Prevention Guidance going forward. We consider this a critical initiative, and are committed to contributing to it in any way that we can. We consider it a privilege to be a part of this important discussion, and wish to express our gratitude for the invitation.”

The county believes part of that process may ultimately lead to recommendations for wearing masks and gloves as a routine practice for staff at long-term care centers.