KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mother of a teen student fatally stabbed inside a Kansas City middle school is sharing her grief.

Manuel Guzman’s mom said on Tuesday they dropped him off at Northeast Middle School. Minutes later, her family got the call that he’d been stabbed.

Vicinta and Manuel Guzman

The 14-year-old was stabbed six times during a fight with another student in a school bathroom.

Hours later, doctors delivered the heartbreaking news that Manuel had died. What they initially thought would be a minor injury turned into a tragedy.

“What they did to him was wrong,” Vicinta Guzman said. “It’s not fair that they took my only child, my twin, my half. They took my heart away.”

The teen suspect, who has not been named, is facing first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon charges in the Jackson County Juvenile Court.

But Guzman, like many Northeast Middle School families, has questions for the school district.

