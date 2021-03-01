‘They’re back’: Roller food, pastries return to Kansas City QuikTrip locations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a long hiatus, Kansas Citians can finally get their hands on “roller food” items at QuikTrip stores.

In response to repeated questions about the return of roller food and pastries in the Kansas City market, QuikTrip issued a press release simply saying, “They’re back.”

Hot dogs, corn dogs, taquitos and other items as well as freshly made pastries were removed from self-serve cases in March 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s unclear exactly when the items returned, but FOX4’s Harold Kuntz noticed the rotating hot dog grill back in use on Feb. 23.

“This is a big moment,” he tweeted.

Hot dogs have returned to the @QuikTrip rollers. This is a big moment. pic.twitter.com/QI3YkMFDZs — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 23, 2021