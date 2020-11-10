Thief breaks into pregnant KC woman’s car, stealing purse while she voted for first time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pregnant woman from Kansas City had her car window busted and her purse stolen, all while she was just trying to vote last week.

Election Day 2020 saw record turnout in this country. Jennifer Graves was one of the millions who came out to make her voice heard, casting her ballot at George Washington Carver School.

“I was so excited to go vote for the first time, not thinking that something like this could happen to me,” Graves said.

The 26-year-old made her voting debut because this election meant so much.

Graves said she was only gone 10 minutes or so and came back to the rear passenger side window shattered, and her purse was stolen.

“Everything that was in my purse was gone, my entire wallet, everything that I own, my social security card, birth certificate, and I’m 33 weeks pregnant, so I have to start over again, which sucks,” Graves said.

Graves said it was caught on the school’s exterior cameras. Police are looking for a silver sedan.