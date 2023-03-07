KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thieves have stolen thousands of dollars worth of equipment from a Kansas City organization.

BikeWalkKC shared a picture of a black 7’x12′ trailer that it says was stolen between 5 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday. The group told police its fleet of 15 kids bicycles inside the trailer were also stolen.

The trailer has Missouri license plate 02L0YL.

BikeWalkKC says the trailer and bikes would cost nearly $30,000 to replace. The group is already raising money to replace the equipment. Donations are accepted online.

BikeWalkKC works with communities and cities to improve walkability and access to bike lanes.

The organization also teaches children about bike safety, traffic skills, and how to ride a bike.

BikeWalkKC also operates an electric bike share system through RideKC Bike.