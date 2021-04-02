Thief steals trailer with $15,000 worth of specialized cheer equipment from KC gym

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A cheer gym in the Kansas City metro is out $15,000 worth of equipment after someone took off with the gym’s trailer.

“Please bring it back these are big tools for our kids, and we would love it if you could return it. It would make a really big impact in their training.” Johanna Lucas, Owner of Kansas City Athletic Cheer, said.

Surveillance video shows someone hitching up the 20-foot trailer full of expensive equipment from Kansas City Athletic Cheer early Thursday morning.

Among the items stolen was a type of flooring called rod floor. Rod floor is in essence a tumbling track that lets students perform more acrobatic stunts without injury.

Students say it gave them the confidence to learn stunts.

“What I was just doing that tuck up onto it, it would be way harder if like it wasn’t bouncy because like the bounce helps me get up higher.” Hannah Johnson, cheer student, said.

“This is where I learned all my skills. Like, I wouldn’t try something on a hard mat without trying it here first.“ Maya Johnson, cheer student, said.

The price tag on all the items stolen comes out to more than $15,000 dollars. Because the equipment was not insured, the gym plans to hold clinics to raise the money needed to replace it.

“It will definitely put us back a little bit we are going to do some fundraising and do some clinics to try to get another one as soon as possible because I know that it is intra-goal to the kids learning.” Lucas, said.

If you have any information pertaining to what happened to the trailer call Kansas City Athletic Cheer at (913) 681-6993.

