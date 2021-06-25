Thief steals truck hauling rare WWI airplane parts from Kansas City parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police hope someone can lead them to a stolen truck and some rare WWI airplane motors.

Investigators said Robert Visser of Austin, Texas, was hauling the motors to Minnesota. He stopped at the Hampton Inn near I-35 and 152 Highway Tuesday night. When he walked out the next morning, his 2006 Ford 350 diesel truck was gone.

“It contained two World War I aircraft motors for which I have spent the better part of 35 years collecting parts to complete,” Visser said. “Only a few were manufactured in about 1917-1918 by Wright Martin. … They simply cannot be replaced at any cost.”

Detectives believe the truck was stolen between 1 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. They’ve checked websites and with local scrap dealers, but so far haven’t found the motors or Visser’s truck.

Visser told police he doesn’t think the thief has any idea what the motors are, or what they’re worth.

If you see the black F350 with Texas plates BH69369, or know anything about the crime, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Police say there is a reward offered in this case.