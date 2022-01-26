Thief targeted teachers parked at schools in 2 states

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect targeting metro teachers is in custody, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the suspect forced his or her way into cars parked at area schools. The accused thief then stole valuables such as purses.

Troopers released a picture of a white car that belongs to the suspect Wednesday afternoon. Troopers said they’ve taken reports from teachers in Minnesota as well as Savannah, Missouri, and Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

Investigators want to take to anyone who parked at a school and later walked out to find their vehicle damaged, especially if property was stolen.

Victims can contact Missouri Highway Patrol Corporal Beau Ryan at 816-401-7917 for more information.