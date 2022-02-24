OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are searching for a thief that targeted a school bus company In Johnson County.

Durham Bus Company said someone removed catalytic converters from three of the company’s vans that are used to transport students with special needs.

The theft happened Tuesday when the vans were parked at Hilltop Learning Center in the Blue Valley School District.

