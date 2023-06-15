INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of prescription drugs.

It happened at U.S. 40 Highway and Arrowhead Drive in Independence, Missouri, on June 11.

Investigators believe the thieves broke into the business around 4 a.m. They made their way to the pharmacy area and stole $4,000 worth of medication.

Police released the following surveillance pictures of the suspected thieves.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police release surveillance pictures of two men suspected of stealing $4,000 worth of prescription drugs from an Independence pharmacy on June 5, 2023. (PHOTOS: Independence Police Department)

Anyone who can help investigators identify the thieves is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.