OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Dozens of people woke up to unwelcome news Wednesday morning. Overland Park police said thieves targeted cars parked near 135th Street and Nall Avenue overnight.

When officers initially responded to calls about the crimes they believed there were about 50 victims. Several hours later the number had increased to at least 70, according to police.

There are a lot of cars parked in the area because of nearby apartment complexes and businesses.

Police said they’ve taken reports from at least four complexes between Metcalf and Nall and believe a large group of people is behind the crimes.

Grandview Police are also investigating after numerous cars in apartment complex parking lots were broken into Monday night.

The departments have not said if they believe the crimes are connected.

If someone broke into your car overnight, or if you have surveillance video of the crimes happening, contact the Overland Park police department.

